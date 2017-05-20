U2 un nuovo singolo in radio

Da domani 19 maggio sarà possibile ascoltare il nuovo brano Red Hill Mining Town, in rotazione radiofonica per anticipare la versione deluxe di The Joshua Tree.

Sono trascorsi 30 anni da quando gli U2 pubblicarono uno degli album simbolo della loro carriera, The Joshua Tree, quinto album della rock band irlandese che il prossimo 2 giugno sarà ripubblicato in una special edition.

La macchina promozionale ha già preso il via lo scorso 12 maggio quando Bono e soci si sono esibiti a Vancouver nella prima performance live del loro The Joshua Tree Tour, e per festeggiare il trentennale dell'album da domani sarà disponibile il nuovo singolo Red Hill Mining Town.

Intanto è tutto pronto per la special edition del disco che è davvero colmo di contenuti interessanti: b-sides delle registrazioni originali negli storici Windmill Lane Studios di Dublino, un libro con foto inedite scattate da The Edge al Mojave Desert nel 1986, remix di Daniel Lanois, St Francis Hotel, Jacknife Lee, Steve Lillywhite e Flood, le registrazioni live del concerto del 1987 al Madison Square Garden e naturalmente gli 11 brani della versione originale.

'Where The Streets Have No Name', 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For', 'With Or Without You' ricordiamo alcuni dei brani presenti nel The Joshua Tree album che già nel 1987 catapultarono gli U2 al primo posto delle classifiche UK, USA e di tutto il mondo. Ad anticipare l'ascolto del nuovo brano, il testo di Red Hill Mining Town.

From father to son

The blood runs thin

See faces frozen still

Against the wind



The seam is split

The coal face cracked

The lines are long

There's no going back

Through hands of steel

And heart of stone

Our labour day

Has come and gone



Yeah you leave me holding on

In Red Hill Town

See lights go down, I'm...



Hanging on

You're all that's left to hold on to

I'm still waiting

I'm hanging on

You're all that's left to hold on to



The glass is cut

The bottle run dry

Our love runs cold

In the caverns of the night

We're wounded by fear

Injured in doubt

I can lose myself

You I can't live without



Yeah you keep me holding on

In Red Hill Town

See the lights go down on

I'm hanging on

You're all that's left to hold on to

I'm still waiting

Hanging on

You're all that's left to hold on to

Hold on to



We'll scorch the earth

Set fire to the sky

We stoop so low to reach so high

A link is lost

The chain undone

We wait all day

For night to come

And it comes

Like a hunter child



I'm hanging on

You're all that's left to hold on to

I'm still waiting

I'm hanging on

You're all that's left to hold on to



Love...slowly stripped away

Love...has seen its better day



Hanging on

The lights go out on Red Hill

The lights go down on Red Hill

Lights go down on Red Hill town

The lights go downon Red Hill