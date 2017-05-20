U2 un nuovo singolo in radio

Non sei ancora registrato?  Fallo ora!
18/05/17

Da domani 19 maggio sarà possibile ascoltare il nuovo brano Red Hill Mining Town, in rotazione radiofonica per anticipare la versione deluxe di The Joshua Tree.

Sono trascorsi 30 anni da quando gli U2 pubblicarono uno degli album simbolo della loro carriera, The Joshua Tree, quinto album della rock band irlandese che il prossimo 2 giugno sarà ripubblicato in una special edition.

La macchina promozionale ha già preso il via lo scorso 12 maggio quando Bono e soci si sono esibiti a Vancouver nella prima performance live del loro The Joshua Tree Tour, e per festeggiare il trentennale dell'album da domani sarà disponibile il nuovo singolo Red Hill Mining Town.

Intanto è tutto pronto per la special edition del disco che è davvero colmo di contenuti interessanti: b-sides delle registrazioni originali negli storici Windmill Lane Studios di Dublino, un libro con foto inedite scattate da The Edge al Mojave Desert nel 1986, remix di Daniel Lanois, St Francis Hotel, Jacknife Lee, Steve Lillywhite e Flood, le registrazioni live del concerto del 1987 al Madison Square Garden e naturalmente gli 11 brani della versione originale.

'Where The Streets Have No Name', 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For', 'With Or Without You' ricordiamo alcuni dei brani presenti nel The Joshua Tree album che già nel 1987 catapultarono gli U2 al primo posto delle classifiche UK, USA e di tutto il mondo. Ad anticipare l'ascolto del nuovo brano, il testo di Red Hill Mining Town.

From father to son
The blood runs thin
See faces frozen still
Against the wind

The seam is split
The coal face cracked
The lines are long
There's no going back
Through hands of steel
And heart of stone
Our labour day
Has come and gone

Yeah you leave me holding on
In Red Hill Town
See lights go down, I'm...

Hanging on
You're all that's left to hold on to
I'm still waiting
I'm hanging on
You're all that's left to hold on to

The glass is cut
The bottle run dry
Our love runs cold
In the caverns of the night
We're wounded by fear
Injured in doubt
I can lose myself
You I can't live without

Yeah you keep me holding on
In Red Hill Town
See the lights go down on
I'm hanging on
You're all that's left to hold on to
I'm still waiting
Hanging on
You're all that's left to hold on to
Hold on to

We'll scorch the earth
Set fire to the sky
We stoop so low to reach so high
A link is lost
The chain undone
We wait all day
For night to come
And it comes
Like a hunter child

I'm hanging on
You're all that's left to hold on to
I'm still waiting
I'm hanging on
You're all that's left to hold on to

Love...slowly stripped away
Love...has seen its better day

Hanging on
The lights go out on Red Hill
The lights go down on Red Hill
Lights go down on Red Hill town
The lights go downon Red Hill


